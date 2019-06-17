Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Series To Drop V8 For Turbo V6 Engine Options

Known as the J200, the Land Cruiser from 2007 to the present day is a no-nonsense SUV that combines off-road capability with a luxurious cabin. The 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 also happens to be a reliable engine, but Toyota might switch the recipe to forced induction and six cylinders for the J300.
Related to the Lexus LX 570, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard the Land Cruiser might get a V6. Best Car magazine in Japan reported the change in February 2019, but more recently, Car Advice in Australia picked up the subject with the help of “well-placed sources.”
Car Advice expects the J300 will have a V6 turbo diesel and V6 turbo gasoline engine, along with a V6 hybrid. The estimated on-sale date is late 2021, and the shift to six cylinders is inevitable in Europe. In regard to the hybrid option, "that's a fair sign of where we're going” according to the head of product planning and development in Australia.
Bernard Nadal told the publication that hybrid technologies are needed “in the pursuit of greater efficiencies and to reduce CO2 emissions, so that's the global trend.” But when pressed about the matter, Toyota refused to comment on the future of the Land Cruiser and the future of the 3UR-FE engine.
Toyota plans to offer an electrified option for every nameplate by 2025, and this includes the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado. The automaker’s Australian division gears up for a hybrid education tour of the Land Down Under, and that’s no coincidence. The question is, would a hybrid V6 hamper down on the towing capacity of the full-size utility vehicle?
Sean Hanley, the vice president of marketing and sales of Toyota in Australia, begs to differ. "We understand that hybrid technology should not compromise capability. This is our clear thinking going forward."
Turning our attention back to the original report, Best Car expects the V6 hybrid to feature a twin-turbo engine with 3.5 liters of displacement. In other words, the engine in the LS 500h could be adapted for this application.
Car Advice expects the J300 will have a V6 turbo diesel and V6 turbo gasoline engine, along with a V6 hybrid. The estimated on-sale date is late 2021, and the shift to six cylinders is inevitable in Europe. In regard to the hybrid option, "that's a fair sign of where we're going” according to the head of product planning and development in Australia.
Bernard Nadal told the publication that hybrid technologies are needed “in the pursuit of greater efficiencies and to reduce CO2 emissions, so that's the global trend.” But when pressed about the matter, Toyota refused to comment on the future of the Land Cruiser and the future of the 3UR-FE engine.
Toyota plans to offer an electrified option for every nameplate by 2025, and this includes the Land Cruiser and Land Cruiser Prado. The automaker’s Australian division gears up for a hybrid education tour of the Land Down Under, and that’s no coincidence. The question is, would a hybrid V6 hamper down on the towing capacity of the full-size utility vehicle?
Sean Hanley, the vice president of marketing and sales of Toyota in Australia, begs to differ. "We understand that hybrid technology should not compromise capability. This is our clear thinking going forward."
Turning our attention back to the original report, Best Car expects the V6 hybrid to feature a twin-turbo engine with 3.5 liters of displacement. In other words, the engine in the LS 500h could be adapted for this application.