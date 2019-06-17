autoevolution
 

Georgia Cop Stages Traffic Stop to Propose to High School Sweetheart

17 Jun 2019, 4:20 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Alexis McCart from Gwinnett, DeKalb County, Georgia, was out with her friends, shopping and catching a bite to eat. On their way home, they were pulled over by cops and had their vehicle searched.
38 photos
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum2020 Ford Explorer Platinum
She had no reason to worry about anything, though she did get a solid reason for having her heart skip a beat: her high school sweetheart, DeKalb County Police Officer John Heart, used the fake traffic stop to propose to her. The whole thing was made possible with help from two other officers, Lwerenceville cop Michael Peterson and Patrick Rose.

Of course, everyone but McCart knew what was about to happen, though the future groom himself only decided some hours in advance. He tells the Gwinnett Daily Post that he was debating between 3 different options, but his colleagues offered him the best one: wait until he got off work and they would make sure that McCart would get pulled over for a traffic stop so he could really surprise her.

The proposal took place earlier this month, and McCart tells the publication she’s thinking of an October 4 wedding date: a node to the famous 10-4 police code.

The biggest obstacle Heart and his mates had to overcome was getting McCart out of the car, because she wouldn’t be at the wheel when they performed the fake traffic stop. It’s not standard procedure to ask occupants of a vehicle to get out during traffic stops, so they lied and said they were looking for suspects wanted for theft at a local Walmart, which the girls had just visited.

Peterson and Rose conducted the fake traffic stop and instructed the girls on what to do. When McCart got out, Heart stepped out of the police cruiser and got down on one knee.

“I was so nervous; I didn’t know what was going on,” McCart says. “Then [Peterson] got us out of the car, and I was like, ‘Why is he doing this? What is going on?’ I turned around and there [Heart] was, and I just started bawling. I was in such shock – you can tell by the picture. I literally had no clue.”
Traffic Stop police proposal hoax Georgia
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Must Have Truck Bed Accessories Your Pickup Badly Needs The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Latest car models:
BMW 3 Series TouringBMW 3 Series Touring CompactMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVRENAULT KoleosRENAULT Koleos Medium SUVAUDI A6 allroad quattroAUDI A6 allroad quattro CrossoverMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting BrakeMercedes-AMG CLA 35 4MATIC Shooting Brake CompactAll car models  
 
 