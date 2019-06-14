Automatic Engine Shut Off and Automatic Park Coming to U.S. Toyota Range in 2020

With all the advancements made in the field of driver assistance features in the past few years, driving has become easier than ever. But it is easy to forget that at times humans need extra help that goes beyond keeping the car in its lane or applying the brakes.
They even need helpt with getting rid of potentially damaging habits like leaving the engine running or forgetting to put the car in park.
From the model year 2020, a growing number of Toyota cars sold in the U.S. will be equipped with automatic systems designed to make a driver’s life easier in this respect, with two of such system to be offered.
The first is the Automatic Engine Shut Off. This will be introduced as an extension of the Smart Key System (SKS) Toyota is now installed in Toyota cars. Currently, when the vehicle’s engine is left running, the car only issues a two-step alert notifying the driver of the situation.
From 2020 however the system will take on a more active role. After a pre-determined period of time has passed with the driver out of the car and the engine running, it will automatically shut off.
Automatic Engine Shut Off will get an update sometime after launch to allow smartphone capabilities and an added reminder.
The second system is the Automatic Park. This feature will not automatically park your car, as you might think, but will put it in park if it detects the driver exiting the vehicle without doing so himself.
Automatic Park will be deployed only on cars equipped with electronic shifting and will either shift the car in park or apply the electronic brake.
Toyota did not say what exactly are the models will first get the new features, nor did it say whether they will be offered as standard or at an extra cost.
