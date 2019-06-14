autoevolution
 

Automatic Engine Shut Off and Automatic Park Coming to U.S. Toyota Range in 2020

14 Jun 2019, 9:00 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
With all the advancements made in the field of driver assistance features in the past few years, driving has become easier than ever. But it is easy to forget that at times humans need extra help that goes beyond keeping the car in its lane or applying the brakes. 
13 photos
Toyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVsToyota - Aiming to Popularize BEVs
They even need helpt with getting rid of potentially damaging habits like leaving the engine running or forgetting to put the car in park. 

From the model year 2020, a growing number of Toyota cars sold in the U.S. will be equipped with automatic systems designed to make a driver’s life easier in this respect, with two of such system to be offered.

The first is the Automatic Engine Shut Off. This will be introduced as an extension of the Smart Key System (SKS) Toyota is now installed in Toyota cars. Currently, when the vehicle’s engine is left running, the car only issues a two-step alert notifying the driver of the situation.

From 2020 however the system will take on a more active role. After a pre-determined period of time has passed with the driver out of the car and the engine running, it will automatically shut off.

Automatic Engine Shut Off will get an update sometime after launch to allow smartphone capabilities and an added reminder.

The second system is the Automatic Park. This feature will not automatically park your car, as you might think, but will put it in park if it detects the driver exiting the vehicle without doing so himself.

Automatic Park will be deployed only on cars equipped with electronic shifting and will either shift the car in park or apply the electronic brake.

Toyota did not say what exactly are the models will first get the new features, nor did it say whether they will be offered as standard or at an extra cost.
Automatic Engine Shut Automatic Park assistance systems Toyota safety systems
press release
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! 5 Top Rated Electric Scooters to Cure Your Lime and Bird Addiction Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Upgrading Your Car: Top 5 Android Auto / Apple CarPlay Multimedia Systems The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallTOYOTA Highlander / KlugerTOYOTA Highlander / Kluger Medium SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupAll TOYOTA models  
 
 