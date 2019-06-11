autoevolution
 

Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG Gets 2JZ Engine Swap in Dubai, Sounds Like an AK-47

11 Jun 2019, 9:22 UTC ·
Some believe the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is an... untunable car - with its irresistible exhaust rumble, its military looks, its rugged terrain abilities and its sportscar sprinting, what could you possible change about this bad boy? Well, the Gelandewagen that sits before us has a few answers for us.
Now, if you happen to be familiar with the growl of the G63, you might want to find a cozy seat and occupy it before diving deeper into this tale.

You see, we're dealing with a G Wagon whose engine compartment now accommodates a 2JZ. You know, the infamous Toyota engine that has drifters applauding and which untrained ears can easily mistake for an AK-47.

Much to nobody's surprise, this engine swap doesn't come from Hell, as it took place in Dubai instead - aficionados from that part of the world love both the G-Wagen and the 2JZ, with the latter sometimes being used to power insane Toyota Land Cruiser builds that can easily blend in with the dense local supercar population.

So the owner of this Gelandewagen decided to mix the said ingredients. And while the result will send purists on a journey of rage, this Merc does have a few things going for it.

Even assuming this was a G63 to start with (it could've always been one of those plebeian G500 with AMG bits strapped to it), the thing sounds even more menacing now, at least when the anti lag system kicks in.

Speaking of the turbocharger, judging by the size of the unit working with this straight-six Toyota engine, the unit could easily deliver a four-figure output.

As such, this G-Class might just deliver twice its factory output right now. And given the fact that the appearance of the machine hasn't changed, this means we're looking at one insane sleeper. Anyway, make sure you take a listen below.



