New Toyota e-TNGA Platform Detailed, Every Model Will Be Electrified By 2025

As explained in a previous story, Toyota and Subaru are joining forces once again with the goal to develop as many electric vehicles as possible. An electric crossover and modular electric vehicle architecture are in the pipeline, but that’s merely the start of this multi-billion dollar partnership.
In total, Toyota plans to roll out six models on the e-TNGA platform. The list includes the compact crossover mentioned in the previous paragraph, a medium crossover, medium SUV, medium minivan, medium sedan, and a large SUV. Suzuki and Daihatsu have been confirmed as development partners on the compact crossover.

The e-TNGA is more or less the answer to the MEB platform from Volkswagen. Developed for front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive applications, this vehicle architecture is partitioned into five modules. These are the front module, center module, rear module, battery, and motor. Up to three versions of each module are in development, including three capacities for the lithium-ion battery.

Ultra-compact BEVs are in the offing for Japan, planned for release in 2020. Seating for two people, a length of 2,500 millimeters, maximum speed of 60 km/h (37 mph), and a range of 100 kilometers are the highlights, slotting in the kei car segment.

In order to prevent problems in the supply chain, Toyota is working with global manufacturers such as BYD, Panasonic, Toshiba, and CATL for battery production. No fewer than 10 BEVs will be introduced in the early part of the 2020s, and by 2025, all Toyota models will have an electrified version (starting with hybrid assistance).

“We are steadily preparing a framework to respond thoroughly to the challenge, putting all the pieces in place, including the creation of new business models,” reads a statement from the Japanese automaker. “Following this agreement with Toyota, Subaru will now shift its existing BEV development resources to this new joint project.”

On an ending note, the time is right for this shift from both Toyota and Subaru. More than half of Toyota sales in Europe are hybrids, and Subaru posts encouraging results with the XV e-Boxer in Japan while the Crosstrek Hybrid remains the automaker’s only plug-in hybrid in the United States.

