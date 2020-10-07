1997 Lexus LFA "Super Coupe" Digitally Envisioned With Toyota Century V12 Engine

View this post on Instagram

The Lexus LF-A is one of the all time greats, no question about it. It worked brilliantly as a halo car and proved the world that Toyota could really be a force to be reckoned with. Have you ever wondered what if Toyota made the LF-A back in 1997 though? I have! And here’s my answer; It was a bit difficult to get all the ideas I had on “paper” for this one, but I think I’m pleased with the result. Back then Lexus was a very, very young brand with less than 10 years in the market. They still had something to prove to the Germans and their super saloons, so I think the LF-A wouldn’t have been a Super Car, but a “super luxury coupe” tailored to compete with the likes of the Mercedes SL70 AMG or S-Class coupe but still given the ability to outperform most cars in a track. This one has a tweaked 1GZ V12 from the Japan-only Toyota Century, because a V10 just wouldn’t cut it for Toyota’s best car ever, and a design language similar to the SC300 coupe. Let me know what you think! Do you think this would’ve sold well? . . . . . . . . #lexus #lfa #toyota #v12 #custom #nineties #90s #coupe #luxury #fast #big #comfortable #colors #fujispeedway #trackday #track #3d #rendering

