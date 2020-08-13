Lexus Updates LX 570 Luxury SUV With New Options

2021 may be the final model year of the LX 570 because rumor has it the next generation model will switch to a hybrid V6 with a twin-turbo arrangement for good measure. A recent report from Japan claims that Toyota has killed off V8 engine development, which means that the Land Cruiser will follow suit.
Turning our attention back to the present, the LX 570 takes its name from the 5.7-liter V8 that produces 383 horsepower and 403 pound-feet of torque. Just like before, an eight-speed automatic transmission routes the suck-squeez-bang-blow to a full-time 4WD system that features a Torsen limited-slip central diff.
New for 2021, Lexus has spruced up the LX with Amazon Alexa compatibility, Nori Green Pearl exterior paint, and Glazed Caramel for the interior. Another newity is the Sport Package, exclusive to the three-row option. In no particular order, the pack includes a sporty lower rear valence, grille, and fascia, 21-inch forged wheels, a black headliner, chrome-accented side mirrors, a black headliner, as well as semi-aniline leather in Black, Cabernet, or Glazed Caramel.
The full-size 4x4 can also be specified as an Inspiration Series, which is Lexus jargon for top-of-the-line visual garnish and luxury features. Customers with families may also want to opt for the Rear Seat Entertainment System, which should come in handy on the long haul thanks to a couple of 11.6-inch screens for the kids. Audiophiles, meanwhile, can listen to their MP3s through 19 speakers and 450 watts of Mark Levinson Reference Surround Sound audio goodness.
As a body-on-frame SUV with the legendary capability of the Land Cruiser, the LX can hold its own off-road thanks to a few electronic nannies such as the multi-terrain system. No fewer than five settings are offered: Rock, Rock and Dirt, Loose Rock and Mud, Sand, and Mogul. Of course, low-range gearing provides the Japanese utility vehicle with slow-speed crawling capability as well.
From the get-go, Lexus is charging $86,580 for the LX excluding freight.
