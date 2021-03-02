Is That a MK4 Toyota Supra? Why Yes, and It Will Set You Back $91,000

The Toyota Supra is one of those cars that will forever stir some type of emotion when its name is mentioned. And we’re not talking solely about the new one made with BMW, but all the previous generations as well.
The Supra was technically born in 1978 as a car derived from the Celica. It was successful enough to enter a new generation in 1982, but by the time the third incarnation came along in 1986, there were such major differences between the Celica Supra and the rest of the Celica family that the former was finally spun off into a model in its own right.
Not counting the modern-day iteration co-developed with BMW, the car enjoyed just two full, standalone generations on the market, the 1986 version and the one introduced in 1993, known as the Mk4. It then got discontinued, but it was already too late: the moniker had almost achieved cult status.
This is why today, Supras from that generation in concours condition can go even for $139,000, according to Hagerty. But generally speaking, concours condition means unspoiled, and that is not what we have here.
What you're looking at is a Supra from 1993 draped in a color called AMG Hyacinth Red. It is also wearing a TRD front lip and side skirts, as well as custom Circuit Spec Tune wheels.
The car is in right-hand-drive configuration, meaning it was not built for the American market, and its interior has been seriously modified when compared to stock. It holds aftermarket leather seats, an aftermarket head unit, and an equally not-stock steering wheel.
Luckily, what is under the hood was preserved. We’re talking about Toyota’s legendary 2JZ-GTE engine, with 3.0 liters of displacement and good for 220 hp and 285 Nm (210 lb-ft) of torque when new.
The Supra shows 59,000 miles (95,000 km) of use on the odometer, and it is selling from the lot of a dealer called Gateway Classic Cars for $91,000.
