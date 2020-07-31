2021 Toyota Land Cruiser 200 Pricing Announced, Heritage Edition Is Here to Stay

A legendary Japanese off-roader, the Land Cruiser has been running around the globe for almost seven decades by now. No wonder Toyota is looking to remind buyers of its incredible story through the Heritage Edition which is being offered on the U.S. market for its second model year. Changes are subtle, but enhance both looks and utility – and the automaker is also letting us know the pricing information for the range.
New for the 2021 model year on the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition will be the option to select the three-row seating configuration. This is the same layout as seen inside the Land Cruiser 4WD Base grade, which for the 2021 model year kicks off at $85,515.
The Land Cruiser Heritage with increased cargo capacity and a classic five-seat arrangement carries on unchanged and pricing for the new model year is set to kick off at $87,845. Pricing for the Heritage with three-row option has not been revealed yet.
There are a few notable novelties for the upcoming 2021MY versions – the Heritage Edition adds a couple of new colors to the already available Midnight Black Metallic and Blizzard Pearl. These two new shades set to join the range are called Classic Silver Metallic and Magnetic Gray.
They offer additional contrast to the off-roader's black grille, vintage bronze BBS 18-inch forged alloys with centered “Toyota” writing and the evocative Land Cruiser exterior logo on the side. Meanwhile, Toyota has kept the technical specifications unchanged. The large premium SUV packs the same 5.7-liter V8 engine good for 381 hp and 401 lb. ft. of torque.
Its all-wheel drive arrangement is linked to an eight-speed “Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence” (ECT-i) and includes a limited-slip locking center differential from Torsen as well as a two-speed transfer case with low-range option. Hardcore adventures are always possible and highly desirable thanks to Toyota’s combination of classic and modern technology.
The Land Cruiser has remained faithful to the old body-on-frame construction and yet reaches the 21st century with its plethora of advanced systems, from the Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System (KDSS) to the Multi-Terrain Select with CRAWL Control and Off-Road Turn Assist. The Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) is also ready to provide enhanced safety, while once inside owners will be treated to a nine-inch touch-controlled infotainment system with navigation.
