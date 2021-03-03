The Toyota Land Cruiser Can Reach More Than 200,000 Miles, Study Finds

Formed in 1957, the North American division of Toyota sold 287 sedans and a single Land Cruiser in the first year of business. The body-on-frame sport utility vehicle is still available in this part of the world, and it’s arguably the best choice out there for racking up trouble-free miles.
After analyzing 11.8 million pre-owned vehicles sold in the United States last year, iSeeCars.com has crowned the Toyota Land Cruiser the longest-lasting vehicle on the market. The Sequoia, 4Runner, Avalon, Highlander Hybrid, Tundra, Tacoma, and Prius are listed in the high-mileage club too.
“Toyotas account for the majority of the top ten longest-lasting vehicles and is the most represented automaker, which validates the brand’s reputation for building enduring and reliable vehicles,” declared iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer. “While trucks and truck-based SUVs dominate the list, two Toyota hybrids and the Avalon full-size sedan also make the list, confirming there is a reliable Toyota available for a wide range of buyers.”
The study has also found the Tundra as the most likely pickup to clock more than 200,000 miles (321,869 kilometers) without serious issues. The Chevy Colorado and its GMC-branded cousin, by comparison, are the worst offenders.
According to Brauer, pickups are almost twice as likely to reach 200,000 miles, and I’m not surprised by this finding. Trucks accrue more miles than a typical passenger car because they are commonly used as work vehicles. In this scenario, consistent servicing is a must because a broken workhorse translates to financial losses for commercial and fleet operators.
iSeeCars further highlights a worrying trend in the automotive industry. If the badge on the front grille doesn’t say Toyota, unibody vehicles aren’t as reliable as they used to be. More to the point, the Avalon is the only sedan featured on the list, while the Highlander Hybrid is the only crossover.
Now, don’t believe for a second that buying a Toyota is a guarantee for reliability. Here's a case in point: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the Japanese automaker over 12-volt battery fire events. The worst-case scenario would be for Toyota to call back 1.9 million RAV4s.
“Toyotas account for the majority of the top ten longest-lasting vehicles and is the most represented automaker, which validates the brand’s reputation for building enduring and reliable vehicles,” declared iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer. “While trucks and truck-based SUVs dominate the list, two Toyota hybrids and the Avalon full-size sedan also make the list, confirming there is a reliable Toyota available for a wide range of buyers.”
The study has also found the Tundra as the most likely pickup to clock more than 200,000 miles (321,869 kilometers) without serious issues. The Chevy Colorado and its GMC-branded cousin, by comparison, are the worst offenders.
According to Brauer, pickups are almost twice as likely to reach 200,000 miles, and I’m not surprised by this finding. Trucks accrue more miles than a typical passenger car because they are commonly used as work vehicles. In this scenario, consistent servicing is a must because a broken workhorse translates to financial losses for commercial and fleet operators.
iSeeCars further highlights a worrying trend in the automotive industry. If the badge on the front grille doesn’t say Toyota, unibody vehicles aren’t as reliable as they used to be. More to the point, the Avalon is the only sedan featured on the list, while the Highlander Hybrid is the only crossover.
Now, don’t believe for a second that buying a Toyota is a guarantee for reliability. Here's a case in point: the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating the Japanese automaker over 12-volt battery fire events. The worst-case scenario would be for Toyota to call back 1.9 million RAV4s.