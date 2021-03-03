Porsche 911 "Carrera Outlaw" Looks Like a Slantnose From Hell in Detailed Render

By now, Porschephiles have gotten used to outlaw builds. You know, the ones that place the rulebook under the wheels and drive over it until it's gone. But can one truly be prepared for a 911 build as unorthodox as the one portrayed in this rendering? We think not.
This virtual project takes two of the most important sequences in Porsche's racing DNA and throws them into the blender; there's no capital letter here, since Khyzyl Saleem, the artist responsible for the work, doesn't use the Blender rendering software (he's more into Corona Renderer, but we digress).
To put it shortly, this is a 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 that has been given a slantnose conversion. And since we don't have the paper tissues purists might need right now, here's more on the topic.
After a decade of the 911 building a fanbase, its maker introduced a homologation special that served as the starting point for an iconic bloodline of racing Porsches. That was the Carrera (a celebration of Porsche's motorsport laurels in Mexico's Carrera Panamericana race) RS (Rennsport or "racing sport") 2.7 (the 2.7L displacement of the N/A flat-six motor delivering 210 hp, which was a meaty number considering the age and the 975 kg weight of the road car).
Its ducktail spoiler made for the first proper 911 factory wing (hey, they're still using it these days!), which is why it has remained in place on the build. However, when an enthusiast took to the comments section of the Insta post below to ask the artist about the potential aerodynamic imbalance caused by the lack of a heftier wing or a diffuser at the back, the reply came swiftly: "Nobody said this is it's final form."
Another decade later, the German automaker offered an uber-rare slantnose or Flachbau factory option for the 911 Turbo flagship as a tribute to the dominant racing figure that was the 935, which had achieved racing glory using such a streamlined front end in the 1970s and 1980s. And this is precisely what we find at the other end of the pixel proposal, albeit with a carbon splitter the size of Germany attached to it, along with open front fenders that add even more spice to the mix.
This is a cosmopolitan project, with the artist briefly mentioning that the contraption is motivated by a McLaren motor. We can only tell this is a N/A engine, with the individual throttle bodies shining in the darkness of the rear cabin.
Porsche's motorsport heritage is once again referenced when it comes to the wheels. As the pixel master states in the description of the Insta post, these rolling goodies are factory Porsche centerlock units. And the choice was inspired by a 911 SC real-world build nicknamed Rennpig. In turn, the latter car's Fifteen52 wheels pay homage to the Le Mans legend that is the Porsche 917 racer.
There's no need to fret about the ride height or other details that might seem troublesome. The artist clearly states the circuit destination of the machine, which he calls Obscura (the nickname in the title is on us): "This slantnose conversion is spec'd up as my own, private track car."
Oh, and if Saleem's name used in the same sentence with the Porsche brand happens to evoke a sense of familiarity, that's probably because the artist is looking to bring his Whale Tale vision to life via the aftermarket label he's created.
