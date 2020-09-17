1986 Porsche 911 Turbo Slantnose Is White on Black Immaculate, Has Just 3k Miles

What do you think a Swiss luxury watchmaker, a German sports car maker, and the pop-up headlights have in common?! Most points go to the answers that not only include the “Flachbau” (aka flatnose / slantnose) conversion of the Porsche 930 series, but also a callback to Tag Heuer’s Mansour Ojjeh, the entrepreneur who convinced the Stuttgart-based automaker to officially convert the Turbo model to 935 race car looks.
How much more famous can you become when you are part of a limited series of 948 units, of which just 160 were imported to the United States? And not to mention that your credentials include the Porsche 930 (911) Turbo name, a handcrafted 935-style facelift under the company’s “Sonderwunsch” (aka special request) program, along with a 3.3-liter air-cooled turbocharged engine.
But wait, it gets even better. The 1986 example we see listed in the "just arrived" section of the Canepa Inventory (hint, it’s the same company as in Canepa Motorsports and Design) has not traveled a long way to be there. Not at all. That is because the odometer on this spectacular white over black leather interior has stopped at the 3,376 miles (5,433 km) mark, after no less than 34 years of life.
That’s a remarkable thing for the next owner, especially considering that it also had just three other previous masters and commanders of the sports steering wheel. In case anyone keeps track, it’s an average of one per decade.
Because the 930 Slantnose in question was ordered in European specification (and imported to the U.S. in 1987), it also features a few perks not available to official American imports. We could mention the 930S slantnose front spoiler with integrated oil cooler and louvers, tailored cockpit center console with gauges, or the uprated suspension.
But of course, all of them pale in comparison to the WLS (Works Performance Increase) package that lifted the power of the flat-six turbocharged engine to 330 PS (325 hp). It includes a bigger intercooler, modified turbo, high-performance camshafts, and an exhaust with four tips – all for the sake of a greatly improved sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) in 4.85 seconds and a new top speed of 173 mph (278 kph).
