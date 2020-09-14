1994 Porsche 911 Is a Desirable Air-Cooled Cabriolet with Purist Stick Shifter

Trying to balance vintage styling with close to modern performance and increased reliability is a tough act when buying a vehicle. Some go for the near-classic cars of the 1990s, and if you’re fan of the period you might want to try and snatch this 90k-mile Porsche 911 Cabrio of the 993 generation.
Some say the generation, manufactured by the Stuttgart-based automaker between 1994 and 1998, best condenses the timeless looks of earlier iterations without being too boring in terms of performance, and bringing a much-needed decent increase in overall reliability.
It is also an interesting collectible, given the few model years of its existence and the panache of being the final 911 series devoid of a radiator setup. More so, back in the days of its presentation Porsche demonstrated it could make significant progress both with the engine and handling – making fans easily forget the “Widow Maker” reputation (provided they didn’t do something really... silly, of course).
This Midnight Blue 993 unit looks appropriately serious with its darker exterior hue and contrasting Marble Grey leather interior. It was built for the UK market with right hand drive and initially registered on the very last day of 1994. The current owner has it listed for sale because his wife loves green cars, and he found a 993 to match her desires... Better hurry, though, because there are just a few short hours left on the auction clock.
It looks appropriately well cared for a car that has been on the road for more than a quarter of a century, though its odometer reading is showing a total of just 90,040 miles (almost 145,000 km). We love the dark exterior over light interior combination and we can bet it has been lovingly nurtured over the years to keep the cockpit in such good-looking conditions.
This is also where we find the most interesting feature – this 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera is a purists’ car with its manual transmission. Back in the day Porsche’s Tiptronic automatic was already gaining ground, so manual ones became welcomed delights for connoisseurs. This is also the first generation equipped with six-speed stick shifters, so you also have the upper hand on previous installments with four- and five-speed setups.
Just check out the attached video below to see and hear the 911 start and happily rev its 3.6-litre, flat-six engine that back in the day enabled an impressive performance of around six seconds to 60 mph (96 kph) and a not so shabby top speed of 165 mph (265 kph) for the 1,370-kg (3,020 lbs.) standard coupe.
