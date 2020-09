30 Porsche Taycans Can Take Juice From 3.2-MW Turbo Charging Truck Trailer

EV

The German sports car maker’s first-ever fully electric model, the Taycan, has been neatly integrated in the best possible tradition of the company. People were surprised because thesports classic monikers such as the Turbo S appellative, but it is all part of a strategy to show they consider it no different from the 911, for example. It just uses a different power source.One that, arguably, poses some challenges. For example, Porsche has integrated the Taycan into its extensive roster of programs – from the Track Experiences to the renowned Ice Experience in Finland. And not every location has already set up the necessary charging infrastructure for the electron-harvesting sports car.Porsche did not relent and came up with a solution – a fleet of stand-alone, high-power charging trucks that act as mobile EV-recharge stations. This is particularly useful whenever there’s a large number of Taycan examples that need a quick, simultaneous recharge of the high-powered battery.The company enlisted the help of another German firm, called ads-tec and is now the proud owner of seven mobile charging trucks that include a proprietary charging system, a buffer storage unit, and come rated at 3.2 megawatts.This power rating enables a fleet of ten Taycan units to charge side by side at maximum power, and with the trailer’s own battery storage unit holding no less than 2.1 megawatt-hours it means every unit can charge up to 30 Taycan cars before needing a refill of its own. Porsche has customized the high-powered units for quick recharges – just four hours for a complete top up.