U.S. Online Configurator for 2021 Maserati MC20 Is Live, Start Customizing

Mere hours ago, we saluted the return to form of Italian luxury manufacturer Maserati. The company just presented its latest Modena-bred model, the 2021 MC20, a true supercar for the second decade of the 21st century. Now we can already fully specify our dream version of the model, thanks to the U.S. online configurator.
The virtual tool has gone live very quickly, signaling Maserati’s intention to diligently cater to one of its most important sales regions. We played a little with it and the results are attached in the gallery, though we can tell you from the get-go there is one very important omission – no pricing details are shared yet.
Anyways, that means anyone is free to imagine their desirable configuration without actually checking up the final balance to see if the bank account can hold up to the dream car purchase. And we are pretty sure things are going to be anything but cheap, considering the performance specifications (620 hp, 2.9 seconds to 62 mph / 100 kph) now put to shame even the V8-powered Trofeo models.
Also, the options are quite extensive and deliver a wide range of personalization options. For starters, we already knew about the available exterior shades, but had no idea that we can associate them with four 20-inch wheel designs and no less than seven brake caliper hues.
The Italian automaker is also letting U.S. clients choose between a color-matching roof, a black one or a carbon fiber option to go with the optional exterior and interior carbon fiber packages, the carbon fiber engine cover and hood, or the rear carbon fiber spoiler.
Incremental performance gains can be had by selecting the E-LSD (electronic limited slip differential), the sports suspension with suspension lifter function, or the carbon ceramic / dual cast brakes (the latter available from March 2021).
Inside the cockpit of the 2021 MC20 there are still some enhancements to be had after selecting one of the eight available leather seating tones, such as a sports steering wheel with Alcantara inserts or a premium Sonus Faber Hi-Fi audio system with 12 speakers, just to name a couple.
