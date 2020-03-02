Bizarre 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S “Ducktail” Prototype Begins Winter Testing

It's not the first time this strange-looking Porsche 911 prototype has been caught by the keen lenses of spy photographers, but its current look is definitely a premiere, as is the place where it was caught testing.
Since the rest of Europe has had a rather mild winter previous standards, a lot of carmakers have moved their testing bases further up north, with some parts of Sweden being home to plenty of testing facilities.
Porsche is obviously one of those carmakers, and it's currently testing a rather peculiar version of the upcoming 911 Turbo (992), which was expected to go official at the now-canceled 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
This time we are talking either about a different “Ducktail” prototype or a heavily modified one. The two previous iterations of the model were fitted with the so-called Sports exhaust system, which only has two round tailpipes, while the prototype doing cold-weather testing in Scandinavia features a quad-exit exhaust system that is more similar to what you can normally find on a Panamera or a Cayenne Turbo.
On top of it, the huge intakes normally adorning the rear haunches of the 911 Turbo have been taped shut most likely for issues revolving around the extreme temperatures sustained by the car near the Arctic Circle. Either that or Porsche is simply playing with us.
As before, we can only speculate about the model's raison d'être, but if we were to guess, the production version will be a limited-edition 911 Turbo that could revive the “RS” moniker.
As far as the regular 911 Turbo and Turbo S are concerned, expect them to offer a slingshot-like acceleration of around 2.5 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph), not to mention some astonishing braking and figure-8 numbers.
The “Ducktail” prototype, on the other hand, is expected to go down the exclusivity route, with the similar powertrain not being helped by the less aerodynamic body kit.
