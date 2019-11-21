Mystery Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) “Ducktail” Prototype Shows More Skin

Some would say that the plot has thickened, and they would be right because we are still not completely sure what the deal is with the following “Ducktail” Porsche 911 Turbo (992) prototype.
A couple of weeks have passed since we showed you the first images of a camouflaged 911 of the 992 variety that sported a rather peculiar ducktail spoiler, and now the prototype has returned, with our spies catching the car on public roads near Porsche's technical center in Zuffenhausen.
While the first time it wasn't completely obvious that we're looking at a Turbo version since the angle of the photos was not helping, this time we can see the car in all its glory. Judging by the center lock wheels we can be pretty sure that the prototype is actually a Turbo S, with the main difference to other Turbo S (992) prototypes being that enigmatic ducktail spoiler.
Like we mentioned before, there are only two possibilities for what the car actually is. Firstly, Porsche might simply introduce yet another special edition of the 911, using the upcoming Turbo S as the base. The Germans did something similar on the 997 generation of the Neunelfer when a 911 GTS with five-leaf Fuchs wheels and a ducktail spoiler was offered to just 250 lucky customers. Paying homage to the original Carrera 2.7 and 3.0 RS, the limited edition 911 Sport Classic is now one of the most coveted 997 versions thanks to its rarity.
Secondly, Porsche might simply reintroduce the Carrera RS nameplate using the new Turbo S as the base. We are more inclined toward this option since it's a bit overkill to test a limited edition version based on a not-yet-unveiled model as early in development.
What is know for sure is that whatever its name is, it will be a very fast car. The regular Turbo S' twin-turbocharged Boxer engine is expected to develop no less than 650 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, enough for a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and a 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of under 2.5 seconds. This “RS” version should have similar, if not slightly better specs.
While the first time it wasn't completely obvious that we're looking at a Turbo version since the angle of the photos was not helping, this time we can see the car in all its glory. Judging by the center lock wheels we can be pretty sure that the prototype is actually a Turbo S, with the main difference to other Turbo S (992) prototypes being that enigmatic ducktail spoiler.
Like we mentioned before, there are only two possibilities for what the car actually is. Firstly, Porsche might simply introduce yet another special edition of the 911, using the upcoming Turbo S as the base. The Germans did something similar on the 997 generation of the Neunelfer when a 911 GTS with five-leaf Fuchs wheels and a ducktail spoiler was offered to just 250 lucky customers. Paying homage to the original Carrera 2.7 and 3.0 RS, the limited edition 911 Sport Classic is now one of the most coveted 997 versions thanks to its rarity.
Secondly, Porsche might simply reintroduce the Carrera RS nameplate using the new Turbo S as the base. We are more inclined toward this option since it's a bit overkill to test a limited edition version based on a not-yet-unveiled model as early in development.
What is know for sure is that whatever its name is, it will be a very fast car. The regular Turbo S' twin-turbocharged Boxer engine is expected to develop no less than 650 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque sent to all four wheels, enough for a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and a 0-100 kph (62 mph) time of under 2.5 seconds. This “RS” version should have similar, if not slightly better specs.