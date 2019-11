Sub-7 Club: 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S Looks Insanely Fast On The Nurburgring

We are of course talking about the 911 GT RS (991.2), whose official numbers give it a 2.8-second sprint to 100 kph compared to the 3.0 seconds flat on the all-wheel-drive 911 Turbo (991.2).According to Porsche insiders, the 992 Turbo S should slash that time by a massive 0.4 seconds, which is insane for a car that will also be slightly heavier than its predecessor.Judging by the speed it seems to carry into those corners, it's probably safe to assume that the 2021 911 Turbo S will also go under 7 minutes on the Nurburgring. It could even destroy the 911 GT RS' best lap time, which currently stays at 6:47.3 minutes , but it probably won't go near the Manthey-tuned GT 2 Rs, which currently holds the road-legal record at 6:40.3 minutes.Either way, it should do that while weighing almost 400 pounds more and with a lot less aero. Speaking of aero, the rather small, especially by 911 GT RS standards, movable rear wing on the 992 Turbo and Turbo S is now doubled by an even more pronounced movable front lip, which should help with grip and handling at higher speeds.Despite Porsche promising a sports exhaust option, all 992 Turbos will come fitted with a gasoline particulate filter, which is why the prototype in the following spy video is fast as hell but you can barely hear the twin-turbocharged Boxer flat-six scream.Thanks to Piezoelectric direct-fuel injectors and redesigned VTG turbochargers, the 991 Turbo will develop 600 horsepower, while the Turbo S will up the ante to 650 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. The S version should be more than able to achieve a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph), or the same as the current 911 GT RS. A Carrera RS with similar specs might join it sometime in the future.