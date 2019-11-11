Factory Driver Joerg Bergmeister Joins Porsche 992 Turbo Development Drive

Being a factory driver for a sports car manufacturer such as Porsche certainly has its quirks. Joerg Bergmeister had the opportunity to drive an open-top 911 Turbo in France, striking a pose in a polo even though winter is right around the corner.
Neither Porsche or Bergmeister have said anything about the 911 Turbo, but on the other hand, it’s reassuring to see the car with so little camouflage hiding it from prying eyes. Scheduled to launch in 2020 for the 2021 model year, the 992 generation in this specification will feature a significant bump in performance.
It’s understood the Turbo S will level up to 641 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, an impressive figure for 3.8 liters of displacement, six cylinders, and a pair of turbochargers. The Turbo is estimated to crank out 600 ponies or thereabouts, and as expected, a dual-clutch tranny with eight forward gears will be standard.
All-wheel drive should also help with acceleration, expected at 2.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour. The top speed, on the other hand, could reach 205 miles per hour (330 km/h). Let that sink in for a minute, then remember how close the 911 Turbo would be to midship supercars such as the McLaren 720S.
While there won’t be a seven-speed manual option as it’s the case with the Carrera S and Carrera 4S, the Turbo will get louder from the 991.2 generation. The optional sports exhaust will definitely make for a pleasant aural experience, but the biggest upgrade in regard to the Turbo is the bigger turbos designed to peak at 17.4 psi of boost pressure.
Porsche will formally announced the 992 Turbo and Turbo S at some point in the spring, and immediately after the grand reveal, we’ll also know how much these babies will cost. For future reference, it should be highlighted the 991.2 Turbo and Turbo S retail in the United States at $161,800 and $190,700 excluding destination charge. The most expensive member of the 991.2 family is the track-focused 911 GT2 RS, which can be yours for $293,200.
Because he knows how to drive a 911: @j.bergmeister joined the 911 Turbo development drive in Nice. #porsche #porschenews #porschenewsroom #NewPorsche911 #TimelessMachine #911turboprototype #prototype #911 #porsche911 #joergbergmeister #development #drive #driving #test #testing #nice #france #sportscar #sportscars #car #cars #instacar #porschelife #porschepix