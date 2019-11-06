Modernized Porsche 928 Looks Sleek, Shows 911 Nose

With the auto industry heading towards electric vehicles that drive themselves, it's only normal to see gearheads longing for the go-fast heroes of the good old days. But the retro performance icons have been left behind on multiple fronts, so what can an aficionado do about this? Well, at least as far as surfing the web is concerned, you can always dwell on rendering dreams. And the Porsche 928 we have here is an example as good as any.

5 photos