Modernized Porsche 928 Looks Sleek, Shows 911 Nose

With the auto industry heading towards electric vehicles that drive themselves, it's only normal to see gearheads longing for the go-fast heroes of the good old days. But the retro performance icons have been left behind on multiple fronts, so what can an aficionado do about this? Well, at least as far as surfing the web is concerned, you can always dwell on rendering dreams. And the Porsche 928 we have here is an example as good as any.
This Porsche 928 borrows a few front end styling tweaks from the 991/992 Neunelfer. And while TSM (The Sketch Monkey), the artist behind the shenanigan, specifically mentions this isn't a Lamborghini, some might see a bit of Sant'Agata Bolognese in that lower front apron.

Of course, purists will never agree with the kind of transformation this Zuffenhausen model is going through, no matter what kind of elements it involves.

The tale of this redesign actually kicked off with another Porsche model, namely the less muscular 944 - back in October. TSM decided to bring the posterior of this four-cylinder Porscha up to modern standards. And the pixel wielder has now chosen to come up with a front end for his 944.

Well, for some reason, the artist actually cast a 928, not a 944, in the role, somehow imagining the two models coming together in a massive modernization stunt. Who knows? Perhaps the inspiration for this strange model switch came from another 928 modernization rendering, one that pixel label spdesignsest did earlier this month, after we featured Marouane's initial 944 job. Basically, this would mean the two artists are now coming full circle, completing each other's work.

Regardless, here's to hoping Porsche is paying attention to these 928 visual stunts, which are a clear signal of gear heads showing interest in the front-engined grand tourer.

And with rumors of the 928 revival still floating around the web, it would be lovely to see this landing as a two-door version of the Panamera . After all, the platform of the Panny has shown it can underpin such a pair (think Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT).

