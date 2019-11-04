autoevolution
 

Porsche Batmobile Concept Looks Like a 911 on The Run

U-turn
Porsches and Batmobiles never seemed to find themselves in the same sentence. For instance, if we open the superhero archive, we'll notice that Lamborghini is the production vehicle brand whose name is linked to Bruce Wayne, the billionaire behind the mask.

If, on the other hand, we take a look at the history of motorsport, it quickly becomes obvious that the 1970s BMW 3.0 CSL is the one that received the "Batmobile" nickname.

However, designer Maxime Prevoteaux came up with a rendering that seems to change all of the above. It's all simple, really: the side view of this Porscha, which is all we've got, by the way, resembles some of the machines the Gotham superhero has wielded in the past.

Apparently, the artist didn't intend this, as you can notice in the comments section of the first social media post below, which showcases the machine - the second post simply allows us to zoom in on a few details of this Photoshop stunt.

In fact, the gear head explains this work is a reinterpretation of his favorite classic Porsche, namely the 1977 930. And while the styling DNA of the air-cooled 911 can be clearly seen in the rendering, others might be attracted by the design elements belonging to contemporary Zuffenhausen models, such as the LED light signature up front.

It's worth noting that Maxime currently works as an exterior designer for Volvo. And, fortunately, his passion for sketching outside the box also spreads to other brands, as this modern-day Ferrari F40 concept comes to show.

PS: Of course, this isn't the first time when a digital artist attempts to cast a Porsche 911 in the role of a Batmobile and here's an example for you, one that also involves a Rauh-Welt Begriff kit (as if the RWB aero wasn't extreme enough on its own).


