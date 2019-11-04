Porsche Batmobile Concept Looks Like a 911 on The Run

View this post on Instagram

Design contribution of the day - Rendering of a more ultimate Porsche 911, 77' 930 inspired (my favorite classic Porsche). Below the initial raw sketch, directly made on photoshop. Working on profile view, proportions, few details, reflects and lightning // #car #cardesign #automotive #automotivedesign #design #sketch #sketching #rough #render #rendering #digitalrendering #photoshop #wacom #bamboo #Porsche #930 #911 #concept #conceptcar

A post shared by - òaxime - (@maxime_cx) on Jul 18, 2015 at 8:10am PDT