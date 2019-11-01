Modernized Porsche 928 Looks Athletic, Shows 911 Features

autoevolution
 

Given the success the 911 enjoys nowadays, it can be difficult tu imagine that Porsche thought the rear-engined coupe would be replaced by the 928 in the late 70s. And while the Neunelfer is still here, the front-engined grand tourer that is the latter has been on a vacation since 1995.
Nevertheless, with rumors of the German automotive producer bringing back the 928 being as strong as ever, it looks like the GT could resume its position alongside the 911.

Meanwhile, let's have another ago at attempting to make it all happen - the rendering we have here portrays a 928 that has been modernized.

Thanks to pixel label spdesignsest, the 2+2 gets a fresher look, at you can easily notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page.

Many of the new features come from the 992 Neunelfer and I'm referring to bits such as the chin, the pop-out door handles and, of course, the wheels.

Of course, the entire lower area has been retouched, while the spoiler adorning the posterior of the Porscha is now fully integrated.

Returning to the eagerly anticipated 928 comeback, this would be possible in the form of a Panamera Coupe, being offered alongside the "normal" model and the Sport Tourismo.

As such, Zuffenhausen would end up with a situation not unlike that of the Bentley Flying Spur and Continental GT, which, by the way, share their platform with the current Panny.

On the tech front, the engine range of the Panamera is extremely well suited to the GT purpose of the new-age 928, right up to the 680 hp Turbo S E-Hybrid, albeit with this tipping the scales at 2.4 tons, German engineers would have to make wonders in the handling department.

Speaking of a bar that has been set high, the 992 911 is incredibly refined (here's a Carrera S review), so the fresh 2+2 would have to up the ante on this front. 

The freshest forum chat mentions next year as a potential timeframe for the 928 revival and here's to hoping this becomes a reality.

