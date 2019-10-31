2020 Porsche 911 Adds Manual Transmission Option, Sport Chrono Pack Included

autoevolution
 

The 992 is the most capable and technologized 911 ever. It’s no wonder Porsche rolled out the latest generation of Germany’s favorite sports car with a dual-clutch transmission, but in the spring of 2020, the seven-speed manual will return to the lineup for the Carrera S and Carrera 4S.
Porsche doesn’t explain why the Carrera and Carrera 4 don’t get the three-pedal setup, but nevertheless, the Sport Chrono Package comes standard if you like to row your own gears. A dual-mass flywheel and self-adjusting dual-disc clutch are two of the transmission’s highlights, and as you’d expect from $114,650 including destination charge in the United States, rev-matching technology is included in the Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

Sport Chrono models add a chronograph on the top of the dashboard which serves as a clock when you’re not timing laps. Vehicles without the Sport Chrono make do with Normal and Sport driving modes, but this option boasts a few more software-emulated settings such as Sport Plus, Wet Mode, and Individual Mode. The latter is probably the most important for a sporty driver, allowing him (or her) to tailor the car’s driving characteristics on the spot.

Pressing the PSM button enters PSM Sport Mode, but what does it all mean? According to Porsche, this setting enables the driver to push the car to the raggedy edge of grip and traction, correcting the braking, steering, and turbocharged engine’s torque without intruding too much.

Porsche Active Driveline Mounts are also featured, boasting magnetorheological technology as you might find the in the shock absorbers of the track-focused Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Depending on the driving mode, the magneto-what-now stiffens or softens the mounts to suit the driving experience.

And finally, every 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S with the seven-speed manual transmission and Sport Chrono Package ships with a mechanically-locking differential for the rear axle. The limited-slip LSD with Porsche Torque Vectoring technology replaces the electronically-controlled differential that comes standard on models equipped with the eight-speed PDK.
