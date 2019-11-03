autoevolution
 

Modern Ferrari F40 Rendered, Looks Better Than Most Supercars

3 Nov 2019, 11:22 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
When it comes to a machine that has helped define the supercar realm, things don't get more important than the Ferrari F40. From this being the last Prancing Horse to be introduced by Enzo Ferrari to its effervescent driving experience, we could talk about this 80s icon all day long. However, there's something even spicier we can do, namely discuss a modern-day interpretation of the retired Maranello halo car.
4 photos
Modernized Ferrari F40 sketchModernized Ferrari F40 sketchModernized Ferrari F40 sketch
Yes, I'm referring to the machine in the sketch we have here, which is a contemporary take on the F40.

Ferrari itself brings back visual elements of the twin-turbo V8 icon and, for instance, you can find a few on the SP38 one-off that was revealed in May last year.

However, the virtual contraption sitting before us instantly showcases its DNA. From the overal silhouette of the car, to elements such as the rear window and even the pinstripe scheme adorning the rear fenders, everything here points to the F40.

And, to ensure the fantasy is complete, the wheels are super-sized (just like on the official sketches of production vehicles), while the familiar rear wing is now translucent.

As for the modern side of the eye candy, this comes from bits like the headlights, which seem to be borrowed from the recent SF90 Stradale 1,000 hp hyper-hybrid. Oh, and that super-sized diffuser is here to ensure the aero performance lives up to the name of the stunt.

Now, you might be wondering who is behind this sketch. Well, you should know the work comes from Maxime Prevoteaux. We're talking about a gear head who works as an exterior designer for Volvo.

For the record, sketching outside the box is only normal for such designers and here's another adventure of the sort, which shows what happens when a Mercedes penning specialist envisions a Bugatti EV.

Ferrari F40 Ferrari speed shot sketch Ferrari SF90 Stradale
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of WoodConcept Cars of the Future – This Japanese Supercar Is Made of Wood
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?FCA Will Merge With PSA - Which Cars Should They Keep Making?
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? On Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the MeanestOn Her 35th Birthday, the ‘58 Plymouth Fury Named Christine Is Still the Meanest
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?What Happened to Airships and Do They Have a Future?
Carbon Offsetting Is Just Fancy Window Dressing Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Next BMW 2 Series Coupe Will Be RWD and This Is What It Might Look Like The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Halloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’tHalloween Special: Cars That Only Look Fast, But Aren’t
Latest car models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit SmallPEUGEOT 301PEUGEOT 301 CompactPEUGEOT TravellerPEUGEOT Traveller Large MPVVOLVO XC40 RechargeVOLVO XC40 Recharge Small SUVBMW 2 Series Gran CoupeBMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Entry PremiumAll car models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day