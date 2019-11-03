Modern Ferrari F40 Rendered, Looks Better Than Most Supercars

When it comes to a machine that has helped define the supercar realm, things don't get more important than the Ferrari F40. From this being the last Prancing Horse to be introduced by Enzo Ferrari to its effervescent driving experience, we could talk about this 80s icon all day long. However, there's something even spicier we can do, namely discuss a modern-day interpretation of the retired Maranello halo car.

4 photos