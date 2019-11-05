autoevolution
 

When Porsche Designs a Yacht, It Designs a “Spaceship on Water”

No one picks a Porsche thinking they will just blend in. When you buy anything Porsche-branded, you’re bound to stand out from the crowd, regardless if the “crowd” is on land or on water.
For you Porsche lovers and millionaires, there is now a Porsche-designed catamaran up for sale. The price is only available upon application, but whatever it is, expect many zeroes. The Royal Falcon One is described as a “spaceship on water” and was created by Porsche Design Studio and Royal Falcon Fleet, on a multihull design created by Incat Crowther.

Put together by Kockums shipyard in Sweden, the Royal Falcon One took 10 years to come to fruition, but it was totally worth the wait. Unveiled at the beginning of 2019, it is being hailed as a revolutionary design for blending low consumption, speed and comfort, with a “desirable aesthetic.” It features twin hulls made of aluminum, which provide stability and efficiency on water, while maximizing space on board. It is gorgeous, sleek, fast and reliable, but also incredibly luxurious. A Porsche, after all.

This catamaran can accommodate 10 guests and a crew of 10, with the guests housed in the 5 huge cabins on board: 3 double cabins spread across on the main deck, and master and VIP suites on the upper deck. The master suite comes with its very own private deck area, which provides even more privacy and exclusivity.

This being a luxury vessel, amenities include jacuzzi with sun pads, a tender garage, entertainment area, onboard bar, observation lounge, and several dine and relax areas. The interior is appointed in plush, elegant leather, providing a perfect match for the futuristic, ultra-contemporary exterior.

The Royal Falcon One measures 41.14 m in length and gets its power from twin 4,600 hp MTU 16V 4000 M93L diesel engines. It can reach a top speed of 35 knots and has a range of 2,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 30 knots.
