Porsche 911 Turbo Drag Races Opel Kadett Sleeper, Fight Gets Brutal

9 Nov 2019, 14:36 UTC
When you show up to a drag racing event in a machine like the Porsche 911 Turbo, you'd better pack some aftermarket assistance, at leas if you're willing to land on top. For one thing, there will be plenty of tuner cars willing to take a stab at drag racing your supercar.
In fact, I've brought along an example that illustrates the idea in the intro and we're looking at a 991.2 Neunelfer Turbo duking it out with an Opel Kadett.

The latter is a particular form of tuner car, one that plays the underdog card in an extreme manner - with very little clues on the old hatchback's newfound performance, this can easily be labeled as a sleeper.

We're talking about a Kadett E, the predecessor of the original Astra and I'm not even sure which part of this build is cooler - the tons of added performance or the fact that the compact comes with non-color coded bumpers?

And while there are no specific details on this Porscha, it looks like the one behind the wheel had followed the path from the intro, with the machine packing at least an ECU remap - in factory form, the machine packs 540 ponies.

Fortunately, the two slices of German got together at a dedicated event, which meant they could keep things on the safe side - please use this as an example and stay off the streets when that right foot stars developing a will of its own.

The video below, which portrays the race, involves the maximum velocity values for both toys, with this being the factor that determines the winner.

And while the said drag race awaits you at the 1:01 point of the clip, the rest of the vid is also worthy of attention, since this is packed with sprinting battles. Spoiler alert: the brawl involving the Kadett wasn't the only race the Porsche 911 Turbo engaged in.

