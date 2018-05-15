2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio Makes Spyshots Debut

The incremental evolution of the 911 enters a new chapter today, as the 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio was spied undergoing testing for the very first time.

12 photos



The 911 Turbo Cabrio is a test mule that sports pretty much the same look as its



Underneath the 991's bodywork is the MMB platform, which gives the next-gen sports car a wider track. However, we're also amazed by how low this looks. Sure, it's a Turbo, but the front is scraping off the ground.



Of course, everybody would love to know what engine they are using. It's natural to assume that the regular Turbo will have a radical evolution of the 3.8-liter flat-six with the variable compression ratio tech Porsche patented back in 2015.



The Turbo S will be the really special one, as just like the Panamera model, it could go hybrid. Reports put this 700 horsepower monster anywhere between 2020 and 2023, so there's still plenty of time to take the wait-and-see approach.



As far as styling is concerned, it's too early to talk about anything specific. However, the rear of the car seems to be the most "finished." It sports new air intakes for the engine and taillights that cut across the car with a 3D sculptural look.



