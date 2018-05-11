New Porsche 911 GT3 R Is a GT3 RS Customer Racecar with 550 HP, Air Conditioning

Now that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS has swept us off our feet with its 6:56 Nurburgring lap time, the time has come to discuss an even more hardcore version of the machine. Of course, this means entering motorsport realm, where Porsche has just unveiled the 2019 911 GT3 R.

#911GT3R - Unveiled: The new #Porsche #911GT3R #MomentsofRacing @PorscheNewsroom pic.twitter.com/HgpjzRn5ya — Porsche Motorsport (@PorscheRaces) May 11, 2018 Basically the racing version of the Rennsport Neunelfer, the FIA GT3-spec machine has been introduced this morning at the Nurburgring, ahead of this weekend's German endurance classic race - you can check out the unveiling in the piece of Twitter footage below.At the back of the newcomer, we find a 4.0-liter flat-six that's very close to the 520 hp 4.0-liter naturally aspirated heart of the GT3 RS , with the racing motor delivering 550 hp. The unit works with a six-speed sequencial transmission, which features an electro-hydraulically controlled clutch (there's no need for the third pedal).The braking system has also been enhanced, with the new goodies offering increased stiffness and more precisecontrol.The machine features plenty of uber-light bits and pieces, with carbon fiber being used for the hood, wheel arches, doors, side and posterior sections.Of course, the aerodynamics of the racecar have been optimized, with elements such as the new front wheel arch vents and massive rear wing offering the kind of downforce a street car can only dream of. Note that the tradition red accent color has been left behind in favor of Viper Green, which was the debut color of the 991.2 GT3 RS.And while the cabin has been redesigned, the new positioning of the control is not the only big change. And that's because the GT3 R features air conditioning for the first time. And since the driver's seat and helmet are ventilated, the one behind the wheel can fully focus on the blitzing.The Germans talk about a focus on increased safety, as, for instance, the fuel cell can now be filled from either the left or the right side of the car, while Porsche also mentions optimized maintenance costs.You'll have to pay €459,000 ($546,000) for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R (plus taxes) and while the order books have already been opened, the first customers will receive their circuit beasts in December. So you can expect to see the machine being fielded next year.