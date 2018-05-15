Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Continental GTC Shows Cool Camo at the Nurburgring

The all-new Conti' GTC is doing its best impression of a mesh dress with camouflage that covers nothing. At this point, the wrap is more of an artistic expression than anything else, not that this luxury convertible has many secrets to hide.

While we're on the subject of things they won't be able to do, let's talk about the roof. Bentley did a fantastic job with the regular GT, where the line goes right to the end of the car. However, engineers had to create a much flatter rear deck here. It's a very 2017 look on what's likely to be an expensive and amazing car.



Despite what the bean counters tell you, luxury convertibles are still big business. We're going to have a brand new BMW 8 Series Cabriolet towards the end of the year bringing a lot of the same tech as Bentley for about 2/3 the money.



We want to say that the 6.0-liter W12 engine producing 635 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) will be the deciding factor. However, BMW will have 530 HP fro the AWD -both are going to have them. But Bentley's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic will go up against a new ZF 8-speed auto.



If this doesn't look drastically different to the old GTC, why should you buy it? Well, there's going to be a much wider gap between comfort and sport driving modes, so the all-new model will feel less out of place on the track.



