Spyshots: 2019 Bentley Continental GTC Shows Cool Camo at the Nurburgring

15 May 2018, 15:54 UTC ·
by
The all-new Conti' GTC is doing its best impression of a mesh dress with camouflage that covers nothing. At this point, the wrap is more of an artistic expression than anything else, not that this luxury convertible has many secrets to hide.
Like the Huracan Performante Spyder or the Alfa 4C Spider, this project will be more about trying to see how close they can come to the specs of the coupe. And in Bentley's case, the answer is probably not going to be "very" as this is still a big 4-door convertible.

While we're on the subject of things they won't be able to do, let's talk about the roof. Bentley did a fantastic job with the regular GT, where the line goes right to the end of the car. However, engineers had to create a much flatter rear deck here. It's a very 2017 look on what's likely to be an expensive and amazing car.

Despite what the bean counters tell you, luxury convertibles are still big business. We're going to have a brand new BMW 8 Series Cabriolet towards the end of the year bringing a lot of the same tech as Bentley for about 2/3 the money.

We want to say that the 6.0-liter W12 engine producing 635 horsepower and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) will be the deciding factor. However, BMW will have 530 HP fro the M850i right out of the box and probably as much as 650 HP for the M8. Adaptive anti-roll bars and smart AWD -both are going to have them. But Bentley's eight-speed dual-clutch automatic will go up against a new ZF 8-speed auto.

If this doesn't look drastically different to the old GTC, why should you buy it? Well, there's going to be a much wider gap between comfort and sport driving modes, so the all-new model will feel less out of place on the track.

The oval exhaust on this prototype reveals a 12-cylinder powertrain resides under-hood. However, a V8 will follow pretty soon, and we expect the plug-in hybrid will be ready by 2020.
