2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet Get 32 HP of Added Stamina

Notice the nuance: we are dealing here with an all-new arrival for the current generation of the 911 range. The 992-model was available previously either as a flagship 911 Turbo S or as a standard Carrera or Targa. Everybody knows something was missing – and now the wait is over. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the 45-year old 911 Turbo. In both Coupe and Cabriolet form – it's summer after all.
When it comes to modern cars, we have been told that people nowadays are more interested in connectivity features and safety features or driver assistance systems. Not the old-fashioned horsepower count and the split-second differences in acceleration times.
So, to honor popular requests, let us start by saying the 911 Turbo has the 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system and features called Porsche Advanced Cockpit and Direct Touch Control.
The German automaker is also offering Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist with traffic sign recognition or the brand’s Night Vision Assist and Surround View systems.
OK, enough is enough and to hell with these trifle matters. When talking about a Porsche 911, let alone a Turbo version, we should only be talking about horsepower and hairpin battles. Especially when there is a new generation involved.
So, the brand-new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo (Coupe and Cabriolet) arrives with 572 hp (427 kW) on tap – 32 hp more than its predecessor. Thus, the new sprint time to 60 mph (96 kph) stands at 2.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds better than before.
The 911 Turbo Cabriolet is just a whisker slower at 2.8 seconds and we can even share a secret – both models' power and maximum torque (553 lb.-ft. / 750 Nm) are now on par with the retired 2019 911 Turbo S.
The 2021 Turbo and S models share the same twin-turbo boxer engine and standard eight-speed PDK automatic. One final figure for your power-craving mind: top speed stands at 198 mph (320 kph) - it remains unchanged between model generations.
Yes, there is a (top speed) limit to German engineering, apparently. But you can take your mind off that while checking up the bank account to see if there is spare change for the new options. These include the Sport and Lightweight packages, a Sport Suspension to drop the stance, or the Sport Exhaust system that trickles down from the Turbo S.
Most of the tuning improvements and chassis changes are common between the two, including the 1.65-inch increase for the front track width and the new 20-inch alloys wrapped in 255/35 rubber. U.S.-dealership availability is early next year, and the 2021 911 Turbo starts from $170,800 MSRP for the Coupe or $183,600 for the Cabriolet.
So, to honor popular requests, let us start by saying the 911 Turbo has the 10.9-inch Porsche Communication Management (PCM) infotainment system and features called Porsche Advanced Cockpit and Direct Touch Control.
The German automaker is also offering Porsche InnoDrive with adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist with traffic sign recognition or the brand’s Night Vision Assist and Surround View systems.
OK, enough is enough and to hell with these trifle matters. When talking about a Porsche 911, let alone a Turbo version, we should only be talking about horsepower and hairpin battles. Especially when there is a new generation involved.
So, the brand-new 992 Porsche 911 Turbo (Coupe and Cabriolet) arrives with 572 hp (427 kW) on tap – 32 hp more than its predecessor. Thus, the new sprint time to 60 mph (96 kph) stands at 2.7 seconds, which is 0.2 seconds better than before.
The 911 Turbo Cabriolet is just a whisker slower at 2.8 seconds and we can even share a secret – both models' power and maximum torque (553 lb.-ft. / 750 Nm) are now on par with the retired 2019 911 Turbo S.
The 2021 Turbo and S models share the same twin-turbo boxer engine and standard eight-speed PDK automatic. One final figure for your power-craving mind: top speed stands at 198 mph (320 kph) - it remains unchanged between model generations.
Yes, there is a (top speed) limit to German engineering, apparently. But you can take your mind off that while checking up the bank account to see if there is spare change for the new options. These include the Sport and Lightweight packages, a Sport Suspension to drop the stance, or the Sport Exhaust system that trickles down from the Turbo S.
Most of the tuning improvements and chassis changes are common between the two, including the 1.65-inch increase for the front track width and the new 20-inch alloys wrapped in 255/35 rubber. U.S.-dealership availability is early next year, and the 2021 911 Turbo starts from $170,800 MSRP for the Coupe or $183,600 for the Cabriolet.