2021 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe and Cabriolet Get 32 HP of Added Stamina

Notice the nuance: we are dealing here with an all-new arrival for the current generation of the 911 range. The 992-model was available previously either as a flagship 911 Turbo S or as a standard Carrera or Targa. Everybody knows something was missing – and now the wait is over. Ladies and gentlemen, meet the 45-year old 911 Turbo. In both Coupe and Cabriolet form – it's summer after all.

14 photos