Tuned Porsche 911 Carrera S Races Stock 911 Turbo S, Total Annihilation Ensues

Oh mein Gott, talk about a Porsche-on-Porsche crime. This video was just brutal to watch, and we actually had big expectations from the eventual loser here. We already knew that a stock 991.2 Turbo S is almost unbeatable in a straight line unless you’ve got a massive power and/or torque advantage. As for the 991.2 Carrera S, its Tial M660 twin-turbo kit is nothing to scoff at.
Let’s run through the stock figures first, starting with the Turbo S. Because this is a 991.2-gen car, it means it’s putting down more power than the original 991 variant, whose twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine produced 552 hp (560 ps) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
The 991.2 Turbo S was given 572 hp (580 PS), while peak torque remained the same, although you could get 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) with overboost.
Such a machine takes a little under three seconds to hit 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill, meaning you pretty much need a hypercar to beat it off the line convincingly.
The 991.2 Carrera S was obviously not designed to pose any threat to the Turbo S. Its 3.0-liter flat-six unit delivers 414 hp (420 PS) and a total of 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), propelling you to 60 mph in around four seconds.
Now, this Carrera S, seen here with an orange exterior, does have a little trick up its sleeve in the form of a Tial M660 twin-turbo kit. According to the uploader, the car now produces 530 whp on 93 octane gasoline. This means it’s putting down over 600 hp at the crank, maybe around 630 or so (we can’t give you an exact number without a dyno chart).
So there you have it. You probably understand why we assumed this would be a good battle. However, the result actually makes us question the validity of the information provided in the video’s description. Either someone wasn’t telling the truth, or something was wrong with one of the cars because the loser got seriously crushed.
