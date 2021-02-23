Porsche 911 GT2 RS "Whale Tail" Shows Stunning Retro Look in Elaborate Rendering

It's no secret that Porsche is upping the ante on the downforce front for its Neunelfer specials these days, with the motorsport-grade wing of the freshly baked 2022 911 GT3 being an example as good as any. Well, the aftermarket is preparing a revolution of its own, as shown by this Whale Tail proposal, which is currently here in rendering form and might make it to the real world.

11 photos