Porsche 911 GT2 RS "Whale Tail" Shows Stunning Retro Look in Elaborate Rendering

It's no secret that Porsche is upping the ante on the downforce front for its Neunelfer specials these days, with the motorsport-grade wing of the freshly baked 2022 911 GT3 being an example as good as any. Well, the aftermarket is preparing a revolution of its own, as shown by this Whale Tail proposal, which is currently here in rendering form and might make it to the real world.
If you're into rear-engined toys built in Zuffenhausen, you're probably watching the tail game mentioned above these days—how could you miss it, with that 911 Turbo prototype flaunting its ducktail all over the internet?
Well, the custom aero development portrayed here brings back the whale tail that Porsche introduced on the 911 Carrera 3.0 RS racer and the original 911 Turbo well over four decades ago.
Styled by digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, the airflow (and attention) manipulation device can be seen here on a GT2 RS, but the idea is to actually bring it to the posterior of multiple ex-generation 911 models. These range from derivatives that, as is the case with the 2RS, come with a fixed-wing from the factory (GT3 RS and GT3) to less spicy versions that rely on not so conspicuous active wings such as the Carreras.
Now, you might already be familiar with Saleem's work since his designs populate worlds ranging from the real one to the gaming universe. And it looks like the artist is preparing to put the whale thingy into production via his LTO (Live To Offend) label, which has already brought us aero pieces for the E30 BMW 3 Series and the FD-gen Mazda RX-7.
Looking past the rear end of this Rennsport Neunelfer, we notice a ride height reduction, with the lips of those custom wheels sitting quite close to vehicle's production arches.
As the pixel master mentions in the Instagram post below, the rolling hardware is inspired by the work of Manthey Racing. You know, the Porsche-owned specialist whose operations range from the motorsport realm to gifting road-going 911s with packages that make them even quicker. In this case, we're looking at carbon fiber wheel covers that might look like the BBS Turbofan racing wheels of the 70s and 80s. However, they have been introduced with the sole purpose of generating downforce, so the wing—here we are, talking about it again—can use a lower angle of attack and therefore generate less drag.
Well, the custom aero development portrayed here brings back the whale tail that Porsche introduced on the 911 Carrera 3.0 RS racer and the original 911 Turbo well over four decades ago.
Styled by digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, the airflow (and attention) manipulation device can be seen here on a GT2 RS, but the idea is to actually bring it to the posterior of multiple ex-generation 911 models. These range from derivatives that, as is the case with the 2RS, come with a fixed-wing from the factory (GT3 RS and GT3) to less spicy versions that rely on not so conspicuous active wings such as the Carreras.
Now, you might already be familiar with Saleem's work since his designs populate worlds ranging from the real one to the gaming universe. And it looks like the artist is preparing to put the whale thingy into production via his LTO (Live To Offend) label, which has already brought us aero pieces for the E30 BMW 3 Series and the FD-gen Mazda RX-7.
Looking past the rear end of this Rennsport Neunelfer, we notice a ride height reduction, with the lips of those custom wheels sitting quite close to vehicle's production arches.
As the pixel master mentions in the Instagram post below, the rolling hardware is inspired by the work of Manthey Racing. You know, the Porsche-owned specialist whose operations range from the motorsport realm to gifting road-going 911s with packages that make them even quicker. In this case, we're looking at carbon fiber wheel covers that might look like the BBS Turbofan racing wheels of the 70s and 80s. However, they have been introduced with the sole purpose of generating downforce, so the wing—here we are, talking about it again—can use a lower angle of attack and therefore generate less drag.