Rear-Engined Nissan GT-R Rendering Is the Japanese Porsche

After Nissan directly targeted the Porsche 911 Turbo back in the late 2000s when the R35 generation of the GT-R was building a reputation, you'll win no diplomacy awards by attempting to reconciliate the two camps via a rear-engined Godzilla rendering. But since the R35 is still in showrooms, it's only natural for such extreme builds to emerge, be they real or virtual.
Now, before we dive deeper into this tale, allow us to point out that Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the work, labels his redesign as a mid-engined affair, albeit while making it clear this is not a technical endeavor.
"Don’t ask about how this is possible, as I have absolutely zero idea. But the mad idea is there, and this is what I’m here for," the pixel master, who constantly comes up with mind-bending virtual proposals, explains in the second Instagram post below, which showcases the birth process of the contraption in a brief animation.
However, at least to these eyes, that motor looks like it sits far back to demand the rear-engined label, which is why we're refering to the machine in this fashion - while we're at it, we have to explain that, as the 2017 Porsche 911 RSR racecar has shown, the switch between the two layout can be achived by switching the positions of the engine and the gearbox.
Then there's the first post below, which allows us to take a better look at the digitally remastered Nissan halo car.
As the artists points out, the rear overhang is now more generous, all in order to accomodate the engine, while a rear seat delete serves a similar purpose, even though the latter move might be optional, but it all depends on the packaing.
Speaking of which, now that the turbos are at the back, replacing the factory units with largers ones should come easy. You see, this is an important limitation with the factory car and those who wish to fit considerably larger turbochargers for those sweet four-digit outputs normally move these towards the nose of the vehicle.
That diffuser may or may not be able to run so deep under the vehicle in real life. Luckily for the lap times of this thing, this is far from the only super-sized aero piece fitted to the vehicle.
Oh, and you shouldn't expect such wacky builds to be confined to our screens. For one, as Saleem explains, part of this GT-R proposal is inspired by an Mk II VW Golf project recently showcased by German builder Jean Pierre Kraemer, which was previewed by a rendering we discussed last April.
