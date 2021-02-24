Nissan GT-R Races Modded Ford Mustang GT, It's Not Even a Contest

Having been with us for well over a decade, the R35 incarnation of the GT-R is one of the favorite platforms of the drag racing world. And it doesn't take a drag strip-dedicated example with a four-digit output to put on a show, as the one we have here once again demonstrates. The Nissan halo car has recently battled an ex-generation Ford Mustang GT.
Admittedly, Godzilla and the pony weren't exactly in the same league (more on this below), but this didn't stop their drivers from going at it.
This 'Stang features the Gen I Coyote V8 (for the record, the current GT packs the Gen III motor) that was introduced for the 2011 model year. In standard trim, the 5.0 delivers a little over 400 hp, depending on the fuel, but this particular unit now sips E85, while other mods include ported cylinder heads and an aggressive cam setup. Nevertheless, the unit is mated to a six-speed manual, which is obviously no match for the dual-clutch unit of the GT-R.
Looking past the engine compartment, the piece of footage below, which comes from YouTuber Can I Be Frank, allows us to notice the racing seat that might be part of a heftier diet and the traction-friendly wheel and tire setup of the Ford.
As for the Japanese machine, its 3.8-liter V6 has received custom turbochargers, while plenty of bolt-on goodies have been added.
Now, the two velocity toys went for the usual rolling start, albeit with the Mustang pulling a small pre-race burnout in an attempt to heat up those rear tires. That said, please steer clear of such street fights and head over to the drag strip, so you can keep things on the safe side.
Oh, and by the way, you should know that the GT-R's posterior features a set of cheeky decals. Contrary to what some internet comments would have one believe, stickers don't add power, regardless of their nature, but they definitely come in handy when winning is involved.
