No Head Start Can Help the Lamborghini Aventador Now the McLaren 765LT Is Here

With the now-retired Lamborghini Aventador SV around since 2015 and the fresh-out-of-the-oven McLaren 765LT having already earned drag racing superstar status (hypercar-beating 9.3s 1/4-mile times in factory trim), it's not difficult to anticipate what happens when the two get together at the drag strip. Or is it? 5 photos



The McLaren is up to 100 hp more potent (here's an



Besides, the Brit's dual-clutch tranny can't even be compared to the automated manual ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) gearbox of the Raging Bull when it comes shift times, with the latter also not being as launch-friendly (it can cause bogging at times).



As for what happens in the quarter-mile confrontation we have here, the Lambo in question is a Roadster, which increases its scale footprint disadvantage. Furthermore, its tires might not be in the best condition, at least judging by how all four wheels struggle to find traction on certain occasions. Inconsistency is the word that best describes the



Thus, the extra horses the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine received via a custom exhaust and a tune might not have the desired effect, at least during the takeoff phase. Note that the McLaren came to the battle in stock form, albeit while using Toyo R888R rubber.



Speaking of which, YouTuber Brooks of the Drag Times channel, who delivered this adventure to us, agreed to give the



Did we say a bit of a head start? We meant a massive lead since the drivers agreed that the McLaren 765LT would only set off once the Lamborghini completed the 60-foot sprint, with the latter's time shown on the drag strip display. And yet we have to warn you that nothing can prepare one for the race's sheer visual impact.



