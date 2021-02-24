Top Gear Series 30 First Look: Here’s Freddie Concrete Surfing in Titanium Shoes

Let's get this out of the way: concrete surfing is not really a thing. But it is in the first preview of Top Gear Series 30, which is expected to premiere soon.
In order to drum up interest for the upcoming series of Top Gear, BBC One has released a short preview. It’s worth noting that the series doesn’t have an air date announced just yet, so make sure you enjoy this duly because it’s all we get for a while.
You can see the video at the bottom of the page.
Freddie Flintoff had hinted before that he would be attempting concrete surfing, or what he called “water skiing on [the] tarmac at 100 mph [161 kph].” We get a first look at how this played out: decked in a special suit and with titanium shoes on, he’s dragged by an Ariel Nomad with The Stig at the wheel down a Scottish runway. The phrase “sparks were flying” applies here but in a literal sense.
It’s not just Freddie that gets to have this kind of fun, though admittedly, his stunt is the riskiest of those shown. Other highlights from the trailer include other, similarly wacky adventures like racing an Extreme E against a jetpack, taking some of James Bond’s least known and some of his most popular cars for a drive, racing in half cars, and testing Mid-life Crisis Cars. A more nostalgic bit is included when the three hosts take their fathers’ old rides out.
There’s a Lamborghini Sian, a Ferrari Roma, a Toyota GR Yaris, the Aston Martin DB5 first seen in Goldfinger way back in 1964, and the Renault 11 Parisienne taxi driven by Sir Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985. There’s also the promise of actual water skiing, or at least an attempt at it, as Freddie is seen falling into the water, right after declaring that “at least we’ve still got our dignity.”
All in all, for being just 30 seconds long, this teaser delivers. This is the third series in this current lineup that includes Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness, and Chris Harris.
