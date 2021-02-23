Modded Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Races Twin-Turbo Mustang GT, Fight Gets Brutal

"A twin-turbo Mustang GT? That's blasphemy!" - while you can expect this type of reaction when building such a muscle car, the contraption will obviously generate a wide range of emotions for aficionados who are inside the thing or not. So, why not take the thing racing and make the most out of its boost?
The pony in question is a member of the current S550 iteration and, in its competitive sprinting adventures, the Blue Oval machine happened to run across a performance beast from its generation, namely a C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.
Sure, the LT4 6.2-liter V8 of the Chevy comes with a blower from the factory, but this wouldn't have been enough for the 'Vette to face its TT Coyote-animated opponent. Fortunately for the machine, its owner had also taken it to the gym.
And, as explained by YouTube label Auto Glory, which caught the battle on camera the Z06 features plenty of bolt-on goodies, along with an E50 tune (think: 50% ethanol and 50% gasoline). As such, its motor now delivers 670 hp at the wheels, which are handled with the seven-speed manual rather thant the automatic found on most (drag) racing builds.
Then again, we can say the same about the 700 wheel horsepower of the pony, since the Ford features a Tremec TR5050 swap - this is the gearbox you'll find on the ex-generation Shelby GT500, for instance.
The slabs of America engaged in a pair of rolling battles - please don't use this as an example and head over to the strip so you can keep things safe - and these kicked off at around 60 mph (96 km/h), with both drivers doing their best to work those clutches. Nevertheless, we have to keep in mind that the NLS (No Lift Shift) feature of the C7 Z06 means the one manhandling the vehicle can keep the throttle welded to the floor and enjoy a quick and smooth upshift.
Now, while the outcome of the first battle was clear, allowing the second one to continue for a few more seconds would've probably turned the tables, as you'll notice in the clip below.
