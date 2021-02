Here’s What the Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Like With an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Face

SUV

AMG

Thanks to the wonders of software, we’ve already seen people turn the G-Class into a pickup truck, while other times, the Germanwas simply given a brand-new face . We showed you what it would look like with BMW and Audi front end designs just last week, whereas last year, we saw it rendered with a Dodge Challenger nose , which actually sort of worked.This time around, it’s the fifth generation Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that’s used as a means to give the G-Class, or Mercedes-G63, more specifically, a brand-new aesthetic.We’re just going to come out and say it: this isn’t the most perfect of marriages, and it does neither of the two models justice. The R34 GT-R is one of the most iconic sports cars in history, as well as a living legend in after-market circles.The R35 GT-R, also known as the modern-day Godzilla, owes everything to the R34 – fun fact, it was the third-gen R32 GT-R that was initially called ‘Godzilla’ by the Australian media, after dominating the world of motorsport on multiple continents. Point is, the R34's makers never envisioned it as being associated with a large Mercedes off-roader, and neither have we. It just feels... wrong.In any case, if for some reason you do find this pairing to be a visually pleasing one, well, we can understand that too. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class and R34 Skyline GT-R are different in pretty much every way, yes. However, both designs feature a lot of straight lines, which means the SUV can still look rugged even after its original face has been replaced by that of a Nissan sports car.