Here’s What the Mercedes-AMG G63 Looks Like With an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Face

The Mercedes G-Class might be slowly turning into everyone’s favorite blank canvas when it comes to using various other designs from within the car industry to create whole new front fascias. It’s understandable, though, seeing as how the G-Class' boxy looks make it oh-so-easy for someone to simply copy-paste a new grille and headlights onto what is more or less a simple rectangular surface.
Thanks to the wonders of software, we’ve already seen people turn the G-Class into a pickup truck, while other times, the German SUV was simply given a brand-new face. We showed you what it would look like with BMW and Audi front end designs just last week, whereas last year, we saw it rendered with a Dodge Challenger nose, which actually sort of worked.
This time around, it’s the fifth generation Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) that’s used as a means to give the G-Class, or Mercedes-AMG G63, more specifically, a brand-new aesthetic.
We’re just going to come out and say it: this isn’t the most perfect of marriages, and it does neither of the two models justice. The R34 GT-R is one of the most iconic sports cars in history, as well as a living legend in after-market circles.
The R35 GT-R, also known as the modern-day Godzilla, owes everything to the R34 – fun fact, it was the third-gen R32 GT-R that was initially called ‘Godzilla’ by the Australian media, after dominating the world of motorsport on multiple continents. Point is, the R34's makers never envisioned it as being associated with a large Mercedes off-roader, and neither have we. It just feels... wrong.
In any case, if for some reason you do find this pairing to be a visually pleasing one, well, we can understand that too. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class and R34 Skyline GT-R are different in pretty much every way, yes. However, both designs feature a lot of straight lines, which means the SUV can still look rugged even after its original face has been replaced by that of a Nissan sports car.
