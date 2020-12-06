Ford Mustang "Cyber Boss" Shows Amazing Retro-Futuristic Design

Here's a riddle for you: what fictional universe entered development in May 2012, is set nearly 80 years into the future and will come our way in just a few days from now? We're talking about Cyberpunk 2077, of course, with the hugely anticipated video game scheduled to be launched on December 10. Well, the Internet is already replying to this title, with the rendering sitting before us being an example as good as any.
Created by Polish developer CD Projekt Red (think: The Witcher 3:Wild Hunt), Cyberpunk 2077 is a high-intensity role-playing game whose open-world nature opened up an opportunity for integrating automotive culture into the picture.
Night City, a dystopian and futuristic megalopolis serves as the playground, with its six regions, which spread out across a considerable area, meaning players will get plenty of room to engage in races or travel to whatever destination is required.
And while the list of vehicles known so far involves well over 50 machines, we know of only one that's perfectly linked to the real world, namely the 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo introduced in collaboration with the German automaker itself.
"What about muscle cars?" one might rightfully ask. Well, there will be plenty of those, but, as far as we know to date, these will only partially resemble the mechanical monsters we enjoy in the real world.
Well, independent artist Yasid Oozeear, who is one of the top pixel painters on the world wide web, has decided to come up with an eye-catching doodle, one that blurs the line mentioned above.
So, while the game features the classic Mustang-based Quadra Type-66, the 'Stang effort we have here is much closer to an actual build.
Based on the final evolution of the ex-gen S197 Mustang, this proposal mixes real-world styling with the expected digital approach, while also showcasing the type of design delivered by a a top-notch LEGO Technic set.
As with the machines in the game, the futuristic touches involve the Lidar up front, the cameras replacing the door mirrors and other sensors. So, while we could expect this Mustang to be able to drive itself, the character sitting next to the car could certainly jump behind the wheel and and exploit the generous resources of the N/A V8 under the hood.
