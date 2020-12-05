209-Mile Dodge Demon Is Up for Grabs, Highest Bid Exceeds the Sticker Price

4 Here’s How Hennessey Builds and Tests the 1,000 HP “Exorcist” Chevy Camaro ZL1

The Super Stock may be the most extreme Challenger on sale today, but the Demon remains the most extreme Challenger of all time. Revealed three years ago at the New York Auto Show, the force-fed land missile numbers 3,300 examples of which 3,000 were sold in the United States. 45 photos



Still fitted with the spoiler lip guard up front, the vehicle is joined by factory literature, a clean report from Carfax, and a similarly clean title in the owner’s name. “But wait, those aren’t the original wheels and tires!” You’re right, dearest reader, but fret not because all four drag radials are included in the sale. The Demon Crate also needs to be mentioned, and it brings the point home with a plaque that features the serial number and VIN of the car.



Specified in TorRed over black for the interior, the particular Demon is also rocking red seatbelts for the cloth front seats, white stitching, and no rear seat. Narrow front wheels for drag racing also need to be mentioned, along with a race-tuned engine control unit that allows the 6.2-liter V8 to drink 100-octane fuel or higher-grade gasoline. 91 octane unlocks a whopping 808 horsepower from the supercharged HEMI while the good stuff levels up to 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of earth-twisting torque.



To this day, the Demon is the fastest non-electric production vehicle to 60 miles per hour and over the quarter-mile run. Dodge quotes 2.3 seconds and 9.65 seconds at 140.09 mph, respectively, which is pretty ludicrous indeed.



If you think that $100,000 for such a low-mileage Dodge Challenger Demon is a lot, well, you need to glance over Demon listings on Autotrader to get an idea about the market. At the time of writing, the three most-expensive examples on Autotrader are available at $179k, $160k, and $150,495.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.