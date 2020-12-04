This Pink 1970 Dodge Charger Looks Like Barbie’s Muscle Car

Michelin Design Challenge Focuses on Healthcare With a Honda Design From Wuhan

1970 didn’t bring too many styling changes to the Dodge Charger , though the R/T models did receive new taillight panels, as well as rear-facing scoops with dedicated logos that were now placed on the front doors, in a place where everybody could see them. 25 photos



The 1970 Charger you’re looking at right here has already received a bunch of modern touches as part of a restoration process that also included a questionable paint job.



The owner says both the body and the paint are in excellent condition, though “there is some slight bubbling at the edge of the rear window.”



As for the engine, the 383 (6.2-liter) 2-barrel has been upgraded with a 4-barrel manifold and Edelbrock carburetor, and needless to say, it’s supposed to run like new. A video included in the eBay listing, and which you can watch below, provides us with a closer look at the car and confirms the engine indeed runs well.



According to the ad, the car has 63,000 miles (101,388 km) on the clock, and since we’re not being provided with any other specifics, we’ll just assume they’re all original.



For in-person inspections, the car is parked in Billings, Montana, and it comes with a clean title.



