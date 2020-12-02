Dodge Charger Daytona Tribute Looks Like a Drag Racing Cheese Wedge

5 Dodge Charger Daytona "Blue Bomb" Goes For the Shaved Look

Nowadays, if a car gets a big wing bolted onto the back, people call it a "ricer." But Dodge did that with the Charger Daytona, and the result was amazing. 4 photos



The proportions are impossible to forget. It's not only got a wing that's as bold as a Power Ranger's costume, but also a pointy nose and 226.5 inches of bodywork, rolling around on some pretty small alloys. Over the years, these features have inspired many renderings, and this is one of the most interesting.



Pixel master wb.artist20 decided to make a modern tribute to the legendary Dodge racer and started out with a modern-day Charger. Unlike the



Other changes were made, of course. The 4-door sedan body has been changed to a 2-door with the square roof shapes taken from a 1969 model. It's giving us cab-forward design vibes, while the color reminds us of TheSketchMonkey's modernized



In case you're wondering, the old Daytona in these photos is one of 503 produced in 1969 and it was



