Rusty 1969 Dodge Charger RT/SE 440 Is Seriously Awesome

While rust is typically the thing that every car owner is afraid of, it shouldn’t be such a big concern for whoever buys this 1969 Dodge Charger RT/SE 440. 18 photos



All of these have made the Charger quite an appealing classic, so the interest in the auction has been pretty high lately, with the top bid right now at $11,100. If everything sounds good and you consider bidding for the Charger, you’d better hurry up because the auction is set to come to an end later today. And it’s all because, despite its rather poor condition, a total restoration should be able to bring the Charger back to tip-top shape, with the car very likely to end up being worth a small fortune.Up for auction on eBay , this Charger RT/SE comes with a mix of good and bad news.First and foremost, it’s a 440 (7.2-liter) automatic car that comes with air conditioning, though we’re not being told if this still works or not. On the other hand, we do know that the engine is damaged, as per the eBay listing. It comes paired to a non-matching 727 transmission, and a lot of parts are actually missing.The rust has obviously taken its toll on this Charger, and there are some holes here and there that would only make the restoration job a bit more difficult.That was the bad part. The good news is that everything that’s available on the car is in a condition that allows for restoration, though fixing the seats might be quite a challenge. The Charger was originally part of a larger private collection and was mostly stored outside, which explains quite a lot, especially the rusty parts, though the body looks like it survived fairly well.Since the car has been parked for so many years, it doesn’t come with a title but only with a bill of sale, and obviously won’t be able to go to the new home on its wheels.All of these have made the Charger quite an appealing classic, so the interest in the auction has been pretty high lately, with the top bid right now at $11,100. If everything sounds good and you consider bidding for the Charger, you’d better hurry up because the auction is set to come to an end later today.

