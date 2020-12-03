1966 Dodge Charger Has Been Sitting for so Long It Never Heard of Tesla

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe – What We Know So Far

It’s tough to find something to hate on the classic Charger , and this is what makes this particular Dodge model one of the cars so many people are drooling over whenever it comes down to American icons worth restoring. 19 photos



First and foremost, let’s start with what eyes can see by simply browsing the photo gallery here. The car doesn’t look that bad, despite the obvious parts that need to be fixed. The good news is rust isn’t a major concern on this ’66 Charger, and what’s more, the car comes with plenty of extra goodies, including front and rear bumpers, a front grille, the rear taillight assembly, one more door window, and several others.



In other words, if what you have in mind for this Charger is bringing the car in tip-top shape, the extra parts included in the offer are one great way to start doing this without the need to spend so many hours searching for them online.



Inside, the Charger actually looks better than expected, especially given how old the car actually is, and the carpet is the one that will probably need a bunch of extra fixes. However, the owner says everything would look better after a thorough cleaning, and there’s a good chance this is indeed the case.



As for what’s hiding under the hood, the Charger is powered by a 318-ci (5.2-liter) unit that still turns over, though it doesn’t seem to run at this point. This makes perfect sense since it hasn’t been started in the last 34 years, but with the proper fixes, it should be brought back to working condition too.



