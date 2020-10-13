This Rare 1970 Dodge Charger 318 Has Too Many Qualities to Ignore

2 Mostly Complete 1970 Dodge Charger Was Born as a 383, Now Boasts a 1976 440

This rare Charger has already caught the attention of the Internet, with nearly 30 bids submitted in the last week alone. The auction started at $2,000, but the price increased gradually to reach $20,100 with less than a day until it comes to an end. While the new 440 (7.2-liter) Six Pack developing 390 horsepower was the new cool kid on the block, the base 318 (5.2-liter) also came with a few gimmicks of its own.And the one that we have here is the perfect example that you couldn’t ignore the base 1970 Charger either, especially when it came with rare features like the V1G Gator top. According to the owner, who is now trying to sell this car online , this is one of just 356 base Chargers coming with such a top, and if accurate, what you’re looking at is one model that’s super-difficult, if not really impossible, to find after so many years.Owned by just one family since leaving the factory, the car comes with lots of cool stuff, include frame rails that look like new, the original sheet metal and seats, complete interior panels and armrests, and chrome parts that are in a condition allowing for an easy restoration.But on the other hand, there are also things that the new owner would have to take care of if what they plan is bringing the car back to tip-top shape. And dealing with the rust in the trunk floor should be a priority. There are also other scratches and dents here and there, and the seller says the Charger still shows the aftermath of a little encounter with a stop sign.The good news is that the 318 engine still starts, and the car runs and drives, though the fuel system needs to be cleaned as soon as possible.This rare Charger has already caught the attention of the Internet, with nearly 30 bids submitted in the last week alone. The auction started at $2,000, but the price increased gradually to reach $20,100 with less than a day until it comes to an end.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.