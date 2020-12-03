This 1986 Dodge Charger L-Body Has Just 200 Miles, Should Anyone Care?

A Short History of the Legendary Ferrari 250 GTO, the World's Priciest Classic

While Dodge Charger is a name with a well-deserved place in automotive history books, some of the models released by the parent company that tried to bank on the continuously growing popularity of this icon didn’t necessarily live up to the expectations of fans across the world. 24 photos



The ’86 Dodge Omni Charger you see here is the living proof of this attempt, though the car does come with something you wouldn’t necessarily expect from a model that’s 34 years old. It has a mileage of just 280 miles (450 km), and the owner says they’re all original.



In case you’re wondering how such a low mileage is actually possible after all these years, it’s mostly because this Dodge Omni Charger has served as a showroom car in Colorado from since it was born until 2015.



In theory, the car should start and run correctly, but the owner says you should still check everything because there’s a chance it needs a bunch of fixes here and there, especially after sitting for so long.



Despite coming in at what’s being described as “museum quality,” this Charger still shows a couple of small dings on the left door.



Needless to say, power comes from a boring 2.2-liter L4 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and everything inside and outside is fully original.



As for the price, this is up to the Internet to decide. The car is currently auctioned off on eBay , and the highest bid at the time of writing is $8,200. It's parked in Council Bluffs, Iowa, for whoever wants to check it out in person and see if there's something else worth discovering about this Charger beside the low mileage.

