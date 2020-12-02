Dodge Charger "Mechanical Monster" Is an Old-School Tower of Power

While some aficionados still talk about their desire to see the modern Dodge Charger with two fewer doors, comments revolving around the technical side of muscle nostalgia are much less frequent. So, how about a rendering that shows the new-age Mopar machine with an old-school mechanical injection system and then some?
While emission regulations and, as well as other concerns (more on this below), prevent this sort of tech from being featured on street builds, we still get to see it on race cars. Well, digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who has earned the status of a muscle connoisseur thanks to pixel portraits like this one, decided to blur the line between the two types of vehicles.
We'll start this digital customization journey in the engine compartment of the Dodge Charger Widebody, where its HEMI now features a Tunnel Ram intake manifold. This type of hardware rose to popularity at drag strips across the country back in the 60s, featuring straight intake runners and a large plenum sitting right on top of them. The said elements make for one of the least restrictive airflow configurations out there, thus favoring big muscle numbers, with looks that certainly showcase this.
The same can be said about the velocity stack-type fuel injectors above the plenum (we're looking at Crower-supplied goodies here). However, while these pieces are all about generous power, the lack of fuel modulation with engine load means street use is not their greatest asset.
Then again, with that oil pan sitting so close to the road (zoom in on the images in the Instagram post below, and it will all make sense), this Dodge was never going to be the ideal daily driver.
Given the massive N/A firepower, the drag pack-style wheel/tire combo comes... naturally: we're looking at Alumastar wheels with a beadlock mechanism to keep those meaty-sidewall tires in place during hard launches, as well as skinnier front units that reduce rolling resistance.
This is the type of project that only allows competitors to see its posterior, but at least they'll get to enjoy the pretty picture provided by the custom spoiler and the super-sized exhaust tips.
