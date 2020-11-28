Dodge Charger "Super Scat Pack" Is a Widebody Warrior

While modern muscle car buyers are presented with an offer that's not nearly as rich as the one that involved the original models from the late 1960s, these new-age machines have plenty of ways of making up for that, since they're not afraid of turns anymore, while superchargers can be ordered straight from the factory. But what if your requirements are more... complicated? Let's say you need something that can cater to the needs of the entire family, while not breaking the bank. Well, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack seems to be the right tool.
Sure, purists continue to talk about Dodge having gotten the number of doors on the modern Charger wrong, but there seems to be a better way to handle the matter: choose the Challenger coupe of the Charger sedan and enjoy the hell out of it.
And the Scat Pack is considered the sweet spot of the range, since this brings that naturally aspirated 392 fury for a reasonable price (it kicks off at around $40,000, while offering 485 hp).
However, with so many new-age Chargers around (the badge was revived back in 2005), it's only natural for owners to seek customization. In fact, we can talk about a pattern, one involving Scat Packs with less-than-heavy mods that manage to make a difference - keep in mind that we're discussing visuals here.
Well, the muscle sedan that now adorns our screens makes for the perfect example of such a toy. And while Dodge now offers an optional widebody for the Charger, this machine packs an aftermarket kit coming from Vicrez.
Up front, we find a splitter secured via a pair of rods. And its design is matched by that of the side skirt extensions, while the rear apron is adorned with a set of side elements and a diffuser-like piece. Oh, and we must also mention the wickerbill.
Of course, the yellow vinyl work, superhero theme and all, makes a world of a difference when it comes to the attention magnet of this Mopar machine.
And the Scat Pack is considered the sweet spot of the range, since this brings that naturally aspirated 392 fury for a reasonable price (it kicks off at around $40,000, while offering 485 hp).
However, with so many new-age Chargers around (the badge was revived back in 2005), it's only natural for owners to seek customization. In fact, we can talk about a pattern, one involving Scat Packs with less-than-heavy mods that manage to make a difference - keep in mind that we're discussing visuals here.
Well, the muscle sedan that now adorns our screens makes for the perfect example of such a toy. And while Dodge now offers an optional widebody for the Charger, this machine packs an aftermarket kit coming from Vicrez.
Up front, we find a splitter secured via a pair of rods. And its design is matched by that of the side skirt extensions, while the rear apron is adorned with a set of side elements and a diffuser-like piece. Oh, and we must also mention the wickerbill.
Of course, the yellow vinyl work, superhero theme and all, makes a world of a difference when it comes to the attention magnet of this Mopar machine.