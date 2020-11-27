Lincoln "Thoroughbred" Is a Ford Mustang Luxury Muscle Car

Ford used the Mustang name on the Mach-E electric SUV. However, there was a much simpler way to increase sales and profits: make a Lincoln version of the famous 5.0 pony. It's a crazy idea, but it will begin to make sense in a moment.
Over the years, we've seen a lot of cases where making two of the same car is great. For example, Nissan had the 350Z while Infiniti had the G35 Coupe. It sounds like there would be some overlap, but we've seen fans so loyal that they own both. Also, Chrysler really shot itself in the foot when it stopped offering crazy Hemi V8s. Who says people won't want a 300C and a Charger?
Ford is no stranger to yielding platforms and engines to Lincoln. There's currently a lot of it going on in the SUV and crossover segment. However, Lincoln might benefit from two additions to its range - a muscle car and a pickup truck.
Obviously, trucks are booming right now, and Ford still has the sales crown. But where GM shares everything between the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra, the F-150 is left to fight alone. In 2002, Lincoln made its first truck, the Blackwood.
It was a massive sales flop, but research showed Lincoln owners also ha trucks at home. So they tried again with the Mark LT, which made its debut in 2006. Offered with a short-bed crew cab and 5.4-liter V8, it ultimately also failed because it was seen as nothing more than an F-150 with a new face.
Do Lincoln owners also have Mustangs? They might. The GT500 is one of the fastest ponies ever built, not to mention quite the looker. But the following rendering by wb.artist20 suggest an alternative appearance, one that's more of a cruiser coupe This is a revised version of a car he created earlier, dubbed the Thoroughbred because the name usually implies an expensive racehorse.
