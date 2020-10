There's just something cool about the Chevelle. Like most muscle cars, the design boils down to just a few classy, simple lines. Honestly, the thing that almost everybody admires is the front end and the larger proportions of the body.For his modernized rendering, Photoshop expert wb.artist20 decided to redo a 1969 example of the Chevelle, but with a modern twist. The four individual headlights have been condensed into pairs of LED halos which honestly make the car look like it's wearing two pairs of sunglasses.While we would have loved to see what the "2021 Chevelle" looks like with quad lights, the rest of the design is spot-on. You've got a chin that pulls back for that shark nose effect, like a cross between a De Tomaso and a 1980s BMW. Meanwhile, the rear is long, defined with gentle hip lines rather than the full J-Lo posterior you see with smaller muscle cars like the Mustang and Camaro . And those square fenders would probably look better on a modernized El Camino.The Chevelle came out in 1964 as a response to the popularity and sportiness of the Pontiac GTO . It slotted under Chevy's full-size models and was available in a bunch of body styles including wagon and sedan. The second-generation model was even sportier-looking thanks to a long hood and shortened wheelbase.While Chevy tried really hard to keep its biggest and best engines away from the Chevelle, a few 427 models exist. We're not saying the 396 is underpowered or anything like that. Plus, many restomod builds are equipped with the best LS crate engines. But what kind of power do you think a modernized Chevelle should make?